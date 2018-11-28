Media player
Post-natal PTSD: 'I relived childbirth over and over again'
A woman left with PTSD after the birth of her daughter says she relived the trauma "over and over again" as she cared for her newborn.
Anna Simpson, from Wakefield in West Yorkshire, described the emergency C-section as the most frightening experience of her life.
A study has suggested up to 28,000 women a year in the UK could be affected by maternal post-traumatic stress disorder.
NHS England said it was "improving mental health support for new mums".
