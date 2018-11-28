Video shows 'assault' on Refugee's sister

Media player
The sister of a refugee pupil shown being attacked in a widely shared video was also attacked by other pupils in a separate incident, their family has claimed.
The footage was claimed to be filmed at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield.
Earlier, a video showing a 15-year-old Syrian refugee being attacked at the same school was circulated on social media.
West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old boy is to be charged with assaulting the boy.
