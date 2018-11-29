Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huddersfield school video: Refugee 'attack' filmed
A video showing a 15-year-old Syrian refugee being attacked has been widely shared on social media.
The boy's father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the BBC his son felt "very tired psychologically".
Police said the footage was filmed at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield on 25 October.
A 16-year-old boy is to be charged with assault and will appear at Youth Court "in due course".
