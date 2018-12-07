Media player
Train timetables: My train has been late 100 times in a row
A commuter who has been late 100 times on his last 100 journeys has shared his woes with the BBC.
Stewart Frank travels between Malton and Leeds and has counted his delayed trips since timetable changes in May.
First TransPennine Express said rail operators were doing their best to get services running as closely to time as possible.
07 Dec 2018
