'Donkey therapy' man returns to sanctuary
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donkey therapy: Man turns volunteer to thank sanctuary

A man who received "donkey therapy" as a young child has returned to volunteer at the sanctuary which helped him.

Francis Edwards, who has complex physical disabilities, attended a support programme at the Donkey Sanctuary Leeds and says it helped him build his core body strength.

The 22-year-old from Leeds is now helping the sanctuary provide therapy services to other children and adults.

  • 12 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Donkey therapy for nursing homes