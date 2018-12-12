Media player
Donkey therapy: Man turns volunteer to thank sanctuary
A man who received "donkey therapy" as a young child has returned to volunteer at the sanctuary which helped him.
Francis Edwards, who has complex physical disabilities, attended a support programme at the Donkey Sanctuary Leeds and says it helped him build his core body strength.
The 22-year-old from Leeds is now helping the sanctuary provide therapy services to other children and adults.
12 Dec 2018
