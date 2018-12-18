Prosthetic arm aids girl's bike racing

Media player
Prosthetic arm aids young cyclist's bike racing
A seven-year-old cyclist who was born with part of her arm missing is able to ride the bike of her dreams after a special prosthetic limb was made.
Elsie, who rides competitively, has not been able to race on the drop-bar bikes like her fellow riders.
But Seacroft Hospital in Leeds has made her a special prosthetic arm to enable her to ride faster.
18 Dec 2018
