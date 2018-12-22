Children drive themselves to surgery
Children at Bradford hospital drive themselves to surgery

Children having treatment at Bradford Royal Infirmary can drive themselves to the operating theatre in a mini electric car.

A miniature Tesla has been donated to the children's ward with the aim of soothing young patients' nerves before a procedure.

  • 22 Dec 2018
