Children drive themselves to surgery

Children at Bradford hospital drive themselves to surgery
Children having treatment at Bradford Royal Infirmary can drive themselves to the operating theatre in a mini electric car.
A miniature Tesla has been donated to the children's ward with the aim of soothing young patients' nerves before a procedure.
22 Dec 2018
