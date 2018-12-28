City's 'hidden' library turns 250

Media player
'Hidden' library in Leeds celebrates 250th birthday
The oldest surviving subscription library of its kind in the UK is celebrating its 250th birthday.
The Leeds Library, on Commercial Street, has a collection of about 140,000 books and currently costs up to £132 to be a member.
It became a charity in 2008, doubling its membership to 1,000 in the process, and grows its collection by 1,500 books a year.
