Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holmfirth man, 90, jives his way to friendship
A 90-year-old has spoken about how joining a jive club has kept him fit and helped him find new friendships.
Noel Thorpe started going to Vibe Jive in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, to meet people after his wife died.
Mr Thorpe, who turned 90 on Boxing Day, was treated to a birthday surprise at the dance club last week.
He said: "I just tell people, take up jiving!"
-
26 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window