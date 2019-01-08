Still pumping iron at 87 years old

Media player
Ex-Mr Universe contestant Dennis Winn still pumping iron
Former professional wrestler and bodybuilder Dennis Winn is 87 years old and still working out four times a week.
The former Mr Universe contestant, he came second in 1956, is still hitting the gym in Seacroft, Leeds.
08 Jan 2019
