Still pumping iron at 87 years old
Ex-Mr Universe contestant Dennis Winn still pumping iron

Former professional wrestler and bodybuilder Dennis Winn is 87 years old and still working out four times a week.

The former Mr Universe contestant, he came second in 1956, is still hitting the gym in Seacroft, Leeds.

  • 08 Jan 2019
