Dog walker seen hitting pet Boxer on CCTV

A dog walker has been banned from keeping a dog for two years after she was caught hitting a client's pet.
Jacqui Wilkins, of Stanningley, Leeds, was seen hitting the boxer dog in the face twice and shouting at her.
The 46-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and admitted failing to meet the needs of the dog by rough handling, violence and intimidating behaviour.
As well as the ban, Wilkins was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and eight rehabilitation days.
08 Jan 2019
