'I'm English, that's my quandary'
Maria Tuxford came to Bradford from Italy after World War Two, to work in the textile mills.
She is one of many EU citizens who must now apply to stay in the UK - despite having lived here for more than 60 years.
She said: "I feel English, that's my quandary. We are foreigners in Italy, we are foreigners over here."
The Home Office has said it will make it easy for them to get the immigration status they need.
13 Jan 2019
