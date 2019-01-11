Student tribute for organ donor pupil

Video

More than 1,500 students and staff members have paid tribute to a pupil who died last year by spelling out a special message on their sports pitch.

Students at The Grammar School at Leeds honoured 12-year-old Hoshi Naylor, who died after being hit by a car in January 2018.

Her organs were donated to four people in need of a transplant after she died.

The students stood in formation to spell out the words 'Be A Hero', which is the name of the organ donor campaign led by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.