Student tribute for organ donor pupil

Leeds students honour organ donor pupil who died last year
More than 1,500 students and staff members have paid tribute to a pupil who died last year by spelling out a special message on their sports pitch.
Students at The Grammar School at Leeds honoured 12-year-old Hoshi Naylor, who died after being hit by a car in January 2018.
Her organs were donated to four people in need of a transplant after she died.
The students stood in formation to spell out the words 'Be A Hero', which is the name of the organ donor campaign led by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
11 Jan 2019
