Video

Hundreds of so-called Brexit survival kits costing almost £300 are being sold ahead of the UK leaving the EU.

The packs include enough freeze-dried food to last 30 days, a water filter and fire starting gel.

Leeds-based businessman James Blake said his "Brexit Box" would protect people against possible food shortages and "help calm fears of what may come".

A government spokesperson said there was "no need" to stockpile any of the items in the box.