Den built by teenagers burnt to ground

Leeds boys' woodland den burnt to ground by arsonists
A group of six boys boys built a den in woods near Leeds but it was burned to the ground.
The group now want to build another den, and are looking for a location and materials to do so.
West Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident.
15 Jan 2019
