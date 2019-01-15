Den built by teenagers burnt to ground
Leeds boys' woodland den burnt to ground by arsonists

A group of six boys boys built a den in woods near Leeds but it was burned to the ground.

The group now want to build another den, and are looking for a location and materials to do so.

West Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident.

