Ballet exam success after 72 years
Elland ballet teacher, 81, passes exam

Barbara Peters, 81 has just completed her grade 8 ballet exam despite being an experienced dancer.

She danced from the age of two and started ballet at nine years old and now teaches dance in Elland, West Yorkshire.

Her dance qualifications were gained well before the modern grades were created, about 20 years ago, so she decided to take the exam.

  • 17 Jan 2019
