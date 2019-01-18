How learning to read changed a life

Media player
How learning to read changed one man's life
Learning to read has changed Juleus Ghunta's life and he is now a published author and poet.
At the age of 11 he was illiterate but learning to read has opened up an "entirely new world", he said.
He has also recently received a master's degree at the University of Bradford.
18 Jan 2019
