How learning to read changed a life
How learning to read changed one man's life

Learning to read has changed Juleus Ghunta's life and he is now a published author and poet.

At the age of 11 he was illiterate but learning to read has opened up an "entirely new world", he said.

He has also recently received a master's degree at the University of Bradford.

  • 18 Jan 2019
