Weightlifter: "Crohn's doesn't hinder me''

A man with Crohn's Disease says powerlifting gave him the drive to return to fitness after a devastating bowel perforation.

Manny Singh Tura, from Leeds, required a stoma bag after the perforation on Christmas Day 2016 and lost almost three stone (19kg) in two months.

The 27-year-old managed to put on four stone (25.4kg) in eight months in 2017 through lifting weights and says he's since gone "from strength to strength".