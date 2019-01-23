Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Convicted graffiti artist aims to inspire young people
A graffiti artist who was convicted of damaging property is aiming to "inspire younger people" through his art business.
Ian Town, who now lives in Leeds, was given a nine-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, for damaging property in Liverpool.
His university professor gave him a character reference at his trial and said he could have been a "shining light of the local design community".
Mr Town started a business creating commissioned street art for brands across the United Kingdom shortly afterwards.
23 Jan 2019
