On patrol with armed police
Video

Armed police are tested to the limits each day but the numbers of officers has fallen over the decade.

Senior police leaders have said a rise in gun crime and a looming recruitment shortfall are leaving some specialist armed officers "stretched".

In 2015, the government set aside funds for 1,500 new armed officers by 2020 - but only 812 have so far been hired.

  • 28 Jan 2019
