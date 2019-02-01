Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds Liverpool Canal freezes over as wintry weather sweeps in
The wintry weather across England has seen icy conditions almost everywhere.
In Leeds, large parts of the canal in and around the city centre have developed a thick crust of frost and ice.
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-47090970/leeds-liverpool-canal-freezes-over-as-wintry-weather-sweeps-inRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window