Three hurt in suspected gas explosion in Batley
Three people have been hurt in an explosion at a flat in West Yorkshire.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in Hick Lane, Batley at about 18:45 GMT.
A number of nearby properties have been evacuated.
06 Feb 2019
