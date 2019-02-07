Video

A partially-sighted student is campaigning online after a picture mocking a woman using a cane while looking at her mobile phone went viral on Facebook.

Leeds Trinity University student Chloe Tear, who has cerebral palsy, was one of many activists who used '#BlindPeopleUsePhones' on Twitter in response.

The original Facebook post, which was shared more than 30,000 times, suggested the woman was faking her visual impairment.

Miss Tear said she's trying to challenge misconceptions about disabilities.