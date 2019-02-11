A third of babies living in 'poverty'
Yorkshire-based baby bank sees sharp rise in referrals

Staff at a baby bank have said they have seen a 10-fold increase in referrals since opening two years ago.

The Yorkshire-based Tiny Hands baby bank collects and hands out clothes, blankets, toiletries, equipment and toys to families experiencing hardship.

Co-founder Rachel Hodgson said many people, including those in work, were struggling to make ends meet.

