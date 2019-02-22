From investment banker to wrestling superstar
Bilal Ansari: From investment banker to WWE's Amir Jordan

Bilal Ansari has taken an unlikely career change by going from an investment banker to a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler.

Better known as Amir Jordan to WWE fans, the wrestler from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, has been wowing audiences since he decided to follow his childhood dream.

