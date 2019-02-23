Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bradford care home turns room into train carriage
Residents at a Bradford care home can now enjoy the experience of train travel without leaving the building after an eight-seater carriage was installed.
The Gateway Express comes complete with rolling countryside views and staff at the Gateway care home have also built a ticket office to compliment the experience.
Assistant manager Sarah Moore said: "A lot of our residents like going out and seeing trains but unfortunately some of them are not able to go out so we decided to bring it here for them."
-
23 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-47333271/bradford-care-home-turns-room-into-train-carriageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window