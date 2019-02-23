Video

Residents at a Bradford care home can now enjoy the experience of train travel without leaving the building after an eight-seater carriage was installed.

The Gateway Express comes complete with rolling countryside views and staff at the Gateway care home have also built a ticket office to compliment the experience.

Assistant manager Sarah Moore said: "A lot of our residents like going out and seeing trains but unfortunately some of them are not able to go out so we decided to bring it here for them."