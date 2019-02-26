Media player
Saddleworth Moor: Fire crews tackle huge blaze
Emergency crews are dealing with a moorland fire in West Yorkshire.
The blaze is on Saddleworth Moor, near Marsden, on the outskirts of Huddersfield.
Five fire engines from West Yorkshire and two from Greater Manchester have been sent to the scene.
26 Feb 2019
