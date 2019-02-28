Media player
Numbers swell at Leeds clothes swap scheme
The number of people joining a clothes swap scheme in Yorkshire has increased dramatically in recent months.
The Leeds Community Clothing Exchange, which was set up 10 years ago, now has more than 2,500 members.
Users bring in the clothes they no longer want. Each item earns the person a credit.
Those credits are then used to pick something "new".
It's considered a more sustainable way to shop and is proving very popular
28 Feb 2019
