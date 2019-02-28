Dedicated followers reuse fashion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Numbers swell at Leeds clothes swap scheme

The number of people joining a clothes swap scheme in Yorkshire has increased dramatically in recent months.

The Leeds Community Clothing Exchange, which was set up 10 years ago, now has more than 2,500 members.

Users bring in the clothes they no longer want. Each item earns the person a credit.

Those credits are then used to pick something "new".

It's considered a more sustainable way to shop and is proving very popular

  • 28 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Recycling clothing at cashless swap shop