Crossing Divides: Harehills residents on why it is more than statistics
Residents in the Leeds suburb of Harehills have spoken out in its defence, saying the place is much more than statistics.
Recent news stories have reported residents being afraid to go out due to "violent street-drinkers" and high crime rates.
But some residents said they wouldn't live anywhere else.
See more on BBC One Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Inside Out on Monday, 4 March, at 19.30 and on the iPlayer after broadcast.
04 Mar 2019
