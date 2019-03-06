Media player
Crossing Divides: Rebecca and Shama discuss their views on marriage
Rebecca and Shama met in Bradford, West Yorkshire, to discuss their differing views on marriage.
The women sat down with opposite outlooks on the subject and ended vowing to remain in touch with each other.
The Crossing Divides season on the BBC throughout 2019 examines the challenges we face in our fragmented world.
06 Mar 2019
