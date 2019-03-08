What stories should We Are Bradford tell?

Media player
We Are Bradford: Residents have their say on stories
We Are Bradford is asking people in the city to tell us their stories on the issues that matter to them.
Using social media and the website, the BBC asked Bradfordians to tell us what affected their lives and the stories which showcased their home.
As part of the process to get these ideas to your mobile phone, TV and radio we also asked a panel of Bradford residents what they thought of them and what other important stories we should be covering.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell us the stories which matter to them.
08 Mar 2019
