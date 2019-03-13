Media player
Bradford nursery: 'Some children have not seen many trees'
A Bradford nursery school is helping children to learn by taking them on visits to nearby woodlands.
The Canterbury Nursery School and Centre for Families takes the children on the trips as part of the Forest Schools scheme.
The Canterbury estate is one of the most deprived areas of Bradford.
The nursery says it helps develop confidence and self-esteem through learning in a natural environment.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
13 Mar 2019
