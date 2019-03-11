'You're a hijabi girl, you can't box'

Video

A teenage Bradford boxer, who wears a hijab, is aiming to break stereotypes in the sport.

Safiyyah Syeed, 18, plans to have her first official amateur fight later this year.

She says the sport has changed her life: "Honestly, I could have the worst day in the world but when I walk through them doors, I just forget."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.