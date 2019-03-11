We Are Bradford: About the project

Video

To get insight into the city, the BBC has been speaking to young people in the area ahead of We Are Bradford.

They told us they want to celebrate the great things about their city which aren't always part of the news.

David Sillito, the BBC's media and arts correspondent who devised the project, said: "We Are Bradford is an experiment, an attempt to try to work in a different way to give a fuller and, perhaps fairer, picture of a city.

"The heart of this is conversation. We want to hear from people to help us tell different stories in different ways. News should be more than just a catalogue of our troubles, it should reflect the whole of life.

"There is a place for surprise, delight and hope. The only way this will happen is by talking. This is a week-long news conference to which everyone is invited."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.