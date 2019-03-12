Video

Getting an appointment to see your doctor can sometimes be frustrating no matter where you live.

But Bradford in West Yorkshire has one of the highest patient to GP ratios in England.

There are more than 2,800 patients, on average, for each GP in and around the city.

A spokesman for the three clinical commissioning groups in charge of organising GP services in Bradford district and Craven said they had been "working hard to encourage more GPs to join our local Bradford workforce" as well as creating new roles "to take pressure off stretched GPs and provide people with more appropriate service".

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.