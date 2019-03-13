Rider prepares for Special Olympics

Video

A man with Asperger's Syndrome is to represent Great Britain at the Special Olympics World Games.

James Reed-Griffiths is taking part in the equestrian competition.

He rides at Haworth Riding for the Disabled in West Yorkshire and said that horse riding has helped him gain confidence and deal with social situations.

Mr Reed-Griffiths will be one of thousands of athletes from more that 170 countries competing at the games in Abu Dhabi which start on Thursday.