Video

Bradford primary school pupil Annamaria and office worker Nazmin have only just met in person for the first time, despite reading together for five months.

They're part of an online reading support programme, run by charity Innovations for Learning, which sees volunteers offering 30 minutes a week to help a child with their literacy.

According to the charity, 54% of 11-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds in Bradford left primary school in 2017 unable to read to the expected standard, compared to 39% nationally.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.