Teen 'Furries' on what their costumes mean to them
A "Furry" is someone who dresses up like an animal to create a different persona for themselves.
"I can understand why people find it weird," says Sophie Robson, aka Cosmo.
"Some people might go for traits they want to see in themselves, or ones they would like.
"It's pretty much having the perfect version of you."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
16 Mar 2019
