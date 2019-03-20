Bradford bazaars' high street future

Video

Bazaars could play a role in the future of Bradford's high street, according to the city council.

The markets, which are similar to those found in India and Pakistan, are very popular in parts of Bradford but they're mainly found outside the city centre.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw said: "We want to create the opportunities for them [entrepreneurs] in the city centre and absolutely, bazaars can play a role in that."

However, some business owners are worried about the cost of business rates and rent in the city centre.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.