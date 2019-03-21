'She is the heart of this community'

Video

A Bradford woman has been praised for her community work in the Holme Wood estate.

Manuela Oghoetwoma, who moved to the estate in 2007, works up to 10 hours a day, six days a week at the local community centre.

She does a huge range of work, from cooking for the entire community to assisting with job applications.

One Holme Wood resident said: "She is genuinely the heart of this community, she's one of the best and strongest people I know."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.