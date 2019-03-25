Video

A Bradford man has opened up about his problems with mental health and said treatment made him feel "like a statistic".

Tony, whose name has been changed, says he has depression and can't get consistent appointments with the same GP.

There are more than 2,800 patients, on average, for each GP in and around Bradford.

A spokesperson for the three clinical commissioning groups in charge of organising GP services in Bradford District and Craven said they had been "working hard to encourage more GPs to join our local Bradford workforce" as well as creating new roles "to take pressure off stretched GPs and provide people with more appropriate service".

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.