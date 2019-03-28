Video

A college in Bradford is teaching mature students how to speak 'Yorkshire' as part of its English lessons.

The classes at Forster College, which is part of Bradford College, are for people whose first language is not English.

The students are taught words and phrases, such as 'ey up' and 'ta love', that they hear in everyday situations.

The college said it helps the students feel more confident.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.