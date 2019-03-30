Media player
The shed helping children talk about their problems
A shed in a Bradford park is helping children to open up about problems in their lives.
The Bowling Park shed, which children can go to after school, is run by the charity e:merge and youth workers make time for the children to talk about what's on their minds.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
