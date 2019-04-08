Stag do man gets rugby mascot surprise
Video

Stag do man, 43, is surprise rugby mascot

A 43-year-old man on his stag do had a big surprise when he was made a mascot for his rugby league side Halifax.

Mark Wadsworth spent Saturday dressed as a horse to mark the Grand National before he was whisked to Rochdale for an away fixture.

He was then ushered on to the pitch, hand-in-hand with player Scott Murrell.

