Woodland sanctuary for abandoned pigs

Wooded sanctuary saves mistreated pigs
A wooded sanctuary for mistreated pigs has saved dozens of abandoned animals since it opened its doors.

Pigs in the Wood, in Scissett, near Huddersfield, houses up to 20 rescued pigs at any one time, before they can be rehomed.

It relies on volunteers who give up their free time to help run the charity.

  • 10 Apr 2019
