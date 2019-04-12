Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bradford cleaner volunteers to spruce up playgrounds
A man who owns a cleaning company has been tidying up playgrounds in his own spare time.
Chris Riddiough, from Bradford, cleans playgrounds and road signs free of charge to help out in his local community.
He said: "One thing I'm good at is cleaning so if I can do my little bit, then awesome."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
-
12 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-47901512/bradford-cleaner-volunteers-to-spruce-up-playgroundsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window