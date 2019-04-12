Video

A man who owns a cleaning company has been tidying up playgrounds in his own spare time.

Chris Riddiough, from Bradford, cleans playgrounds and road signs free of charge to help out in his local community.

He said: "One thing I'm good at is cleaning so if I can do my little bit, then awesome."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.