The baby as big as a double-decker bus

A giant 22ft high (6.7m) baby which stands taller than a double-decker bus has been installed at Halifax Piece Hall ahead of an outdoor production about a mother's fight for her child.

The mechanical puppet, which takes nine people to operate, is set to be the centrepiece of a show which will feature a cast of more than 100 actors.

Designer Francis Morgan said the structure will be moved so that it looks like a living, breathing human during the shows.