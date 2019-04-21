Couple attempt 'handcuffed marathon' record

Media player
London Marathon: Couple's bid for handcuff world record
A couple from West Yorkshire are making an ambitious bid to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run while handcuffed together.
Rebecca and Nuno César de Sá, from Burley in Wharfedale, are in training for the London Marathon and are hoping to beat the current record of four hours.
