Man filmed after abduction attempt

Man filmed after Leeds abduction attempt
A man was filmed by a passer-by after he attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl as she walked to school.
The girl was grabbed around the waist and picked up on Old Run Road, Hunslet, Leeds, near the M621 flyover on April 23, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact them.
29 Apr 2019
