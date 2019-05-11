Leeds United fan's play-off premonition tattoo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leeds United fan gets play-off premonition tattoo

A Leeds United fan who got a tattoo proclaiming England as World Cup winners before the team's semi-final exit in 2018 has been back to the tattooist.

Jamie Richardson has now had 'Leeds United: play-off winners' inked on his upper chest.

Leeds face Derby in the first of their play-off games on Saturday 11 May at 17:15.

  • 11 May 2019
Go to next video: England fan gets 'World Cup winners' tattoo